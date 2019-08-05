Zarif a media: govt. spokesman

He made the remarks at the press conference held on the occasion of the national journalists’ day on Monday.

Zarif is a media and we should not let the voice of Iran not to be heard against foreign hostility, he mentioned.

Soon after the US Treasury announced the sanctions on Zarif last Wednesday, the Iranian minister tweeted that the US sanctioned him because he was seen as a threat to Washington's agenda. He added that he had no properties outside Iran to be seized.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani described the US move as 'childish behavior' and acting out of fear.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) also condemned sanctioning the top Iranian diplomat as an attempt to stop the inspiring Islamic Revolution discourse.

ZZ/IRN83425631