  1. Politics
5 August 2019 - 14:29

Zarif a media: govt. spokesman

Zarif a media: govt. spokesman

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday that Zarif is a media; we should not let the voice of Iran not to be heard against foreign hostility.

He made the remarks at the press conference held on the occasion of the national journalists’ day on Monday.

Zarif is a media and we should not let the voice of Iran not to be heard against foreign hostility, he mentioned.

Soon after the US Treasury announced the sanctions on Zarif last Wednesday, the Iranian minister tweeted that the US sanctioned him because he was seen as a threat to Washington's agenda. He added that he had no properties outside Iran to be seized.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani described the US move as 'childish behavior' and acting out of fear.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) also condemned sanctioning the top Iranian diplomat as an attempt to stop the inspiring Islamic Revolution discourse.

ZZ/IRN83425631

News Code 148490

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News