US drone shootdown, UK tanker seizure, milestones in Muslims’ struggles

“The Islamic countries are today stronger than before as shown by the seizure of the British oil tanker or the downing of the US drone which violated Iran’s territory… These are milestones in the history of Muslims’ struggle,” Velayati said in a meeting with Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy chairman of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Tehran on Tuesday.

Referring to the recent remarks by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the politician hailed the Palestinian people’s stunning resistance, saying victory will be achieved with resistance and struggle, and Iran will always back the Palestinian people on this path.

Velayati also pointed to the treacherous initiative proposed by US President Donald Trump, dubbed as the "deal of the century", saying the deal is doomed to failure even though it has not been implemented yet.

He urged the need to confront the deal, which is aimed at eliminating the Palestinian identity among the people and youth, so as not to allow them to eradicate the Palestinian identity.

A two-day conference was held in Bahrain last month, aimed at rallying support for an "investment" plan in the Palestinian territories as the first part of the "deal of the century".

The plan has met broad disdain from Palestinians and others in the Arab world although regional US allies such as Saudi Arabia discreetly support it.

Al-Aruri, for his part, hailed Iran’s strong support to the wronged people of Palestine, expressing Hamas movement’s solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He emphasized that any act of aggression against Iran would be in face aggression against Palestine and the resistance front, and the movement sees itself in the frontline to support Iran.

MNA/FNA13980501000743