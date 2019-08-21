Iran to treat CENTCOM allies as supporters of terrorism: ex-diplomat

Speaking to Mehr on Wednesday, Hossein Sheikholeslam, a former Iranian ambassador to Damascus, referred to Iran’s designating of the all the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM or CENTCOM) in reaction to earlier US’s action in naming Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), saying “any support for CENTCOM will be support for terrorism, and in this regard, the Islamic Republic of Iran will treat the supporters of the US forces in the West Asia region as terrorists.”

The former diplomat added that Iran will see America's supporters and allies in the West Asia and the Persian Gulf region as "supporters of terrorism."

He further noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has already proven its control over the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and is smartly and firmly monitoring the actions of the United States and its allies, and is ready to respond and react to them if necessary.

