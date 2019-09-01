  1. Politics
1 September 2019 - 16:52

Haniyeh pens letter to Ayt. Khamenei, thanks Iran for supporting Palestinian resistance

Haniyeh pens letter to Ayt. Khamenei, thanks Iran for supporting Palestinian resistance

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh has penned a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution vowing to continue sticking to the Iran-led Resistance Front until final victory.

In his letter, the senior political official Ismail Haniyeh has expressed his appreciation to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei for his support for the Palestinian Resistance forces and equipping them against the Israeli enemy.

Haniyeh stressed that Iran’s readiness to arm the Resistance forces will significantly influence the fight against the Zionists.

The Hamas senior official further thanked the Leader for warmly welcoming a Hamas delegation during their recent visit to Iran.

He also declared that the Hamas Resistance movement will stick to its unalterable approach to remaining in the Iran-led Resistance Front until final victory is achieved.

The letter ended with wishing for realization of all Ayatollah Khamenei's demands concerning liberation of Palestine and the victory of the Palestinians over their enemies. 

KI/4708288

News Code 149573

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News