Iran’s FM pays tribute to late Tunisian president

“On behalf of the Iranian government and nation, I express my deepest condolences to the brotherly government and people of Tunisia over the demise of late President Beji Caid Essebsi,” Zarif wrote in his condolence message.

The Iranian diplomat described President Essebsi as a prominent leader in the Arab world and a symbol of democracy, rationality, patience, and peaceful coexistence in Tunisia.

Essebsi died on Thursday (July 25) at the age of 92 in a military hospital in Tunis after hospitalized over health concerns a day earlier.

Zarif had sent a letter of condolence on Thursday to his Tunisian counterpart on the death of the country’s president.

Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani on Friday had also sent a message of condolences to the Tunisian government and nation over the demise of Bij Caid Essebsi, praying for him and wishing the great Tunisian nation prosperity and felicity.

