26 July 2019 - 11:31

Pres. Rouhani expresses condolences on demise of Tunisian president

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message extended his condolences to the government and nation of Tunisia for the demise of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi.

In his message to Mohamed Ennaceur Acting President of Tunisia, President Rouhani condoled Tunisian government and people for the demise of the late president and prayed the Almighty God to bestow forbearance and patience for this irreparable loss.

Tunisian Presidential Office in a statement announced the demise of the President Essebsi on Thursday.

Essebsi, Tunisia's first democratically elected president, took office in December 2014 after having served in a variety of key positions in the North African country for several decades, most notably as director of national security, interior minister, defense minister, and foreign minister.

