Iran offers congratulations on successful elections in Tunisia

In a Tuesday statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi congratulated the friendly Tunisian government and people for the successful holding of the first round of presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mousavi described the successful elections and peaceful transition of power in the country as a good indicator of strengthening democracy and people's pivotal role in the country's politics.

He also expressed hope that the upcoming second round of elections to be as successful as the first round.

Nearly seven million people were eligible to vote in the parliamentary elections in Tunisia on Sunday. This was the second such vote since 2014 when Tunisia's constitution was adopted after the collapse of Ben Ali regime in a public uprising three years earlier. The preliminary results will be announced on Thursday.

KI/4740908