30 July 2019 - 16:39

Iran, Tunisia to boost bilateral coop.

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Assistant Secretary of Iran’s Foreign Minister and Tunisia’s Foreign Minister held talks on expansion of cooperation.

Assistant secretary and Secretary General of the Middle East and North Africa Department, Hamid Reza Dehghani met Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui during his visit for funeral of Tunisian President Bejo Caid Essebsi.

Both sides stressed on development of bilateral cooperation in all fields.

The 92-year-old president had been hospitalized since late June after suffering a “severe health crisis,” according to authorities, and was released after a week. Since then he was seen in public only in two occasions. Tunisians bid farewell to their first democratically elected president Beji Caid Essebsi at a state funeral on Saturday attended by foreign leaders.

