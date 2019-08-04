  1. Politics
Iran, Qatar to hold 15th joint coast guard meeting today

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – The 15th joint coast guard meeting of Iran and Qatar will be held on Sunday in Tehran in a bid to develop bilateral cooperation and promote good neighborliness.

The Iranian side will be chaired by Islamic Republic of Iran Border Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Ghasem Rezaei, and the Qatari delegation will be headed by Lt. Col. Abdul Aziz Ali al-Mohannadi, assistant director-general of Coasts and Borders Security of Qatar.

During the meeting, the two sides will review previous achievements, and confer on new ways to increase maritime and border cooperation.

Organizing joint coast guard meetings with southern neighbors aims at developing and cementing bilateral relations, and indicates a strong political resolve of all sides to create a positive atmosphere for cooperation.

On July 30, Iran and the UAE held the 6th joint coast guard meeting in Tehran after a six-year hiatus. At the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, including shared borders, nationals’ commutes, and illegal traffics, as well as ways for facilitating the maritime connections between the two countries.

