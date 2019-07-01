Bin Salman, Bin Zayed's honey moon is over

Although during the past year some security sources have reported the intensification of the "Al Saud" and "Al-Nahyan" disputes over the Yemeni war and their methods of dividing responsibilities in this cruel aggression, but few ones thought that the scope of this dispute would included the privacy of Saudi and Emirati officials.

Last week Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz called on clarification of her fiancee’s murder after a long silence while she was aware of the direct and undeniable role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the murder and mutilation of her fiancee body.

Cengiz mentioned recently that Saudi officials have been involved in the killing of Khashoggi and his murder has been a political crime.

This issue has once again attracted the attention of the participants in G20 summit, and bin Salman was questioned and even blamed for Khashoggi’s murder in many of his official and informal meetings with the heads of G20.

Saudi officials, however, believe that the UAE security service and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan were the director of this event aimed to retaliate against some unilateral measures taken by the Saudi regime in the region (regardless of the interests of the Emiratis).

However, the Saudis also did not keep silent about the action of the Emirati and took revenge!

According to some known sources, there has recently been a meeting between al-Saud's intelligence service members and wife of the ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai which was is in fact Saudi Arabia's security counterattack to the United Arab Emirates.

There is, of course, no report on the content of this meeting, but the general confirmation of this issue has provoked anger on Emirati officials.

Reportedly, Haya bint Hussein, wife of the ruler of the Emirate of Dubai has fled to Germany some weeks ago and applied for asylum.

Accordingly, Emirati officials are now worried about Saudi abusive use of Haya bint Hussein’s secret information, especially since she sought political asylum upon her arrival in Germany, and demanded divorce from bin Rashid absently.

In this regard, bin Zayed has personally asked the German authorities to return Haya bint Hussein to the Emirates, but this demand has been rejected by German officials.

In such circumstances, the issuance of permission for Saudi security officials to meet with Dubai's spouse has led to the simultaneous embarrassment form the rulers of Berlin and Riyadh.

It should be noted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who over the past four years have had the highest share in supporting the Takfiri terrorists and undermining the security and stability of the Southwest region of Asia, have recently faced great controversy over Yemen crisis.

Those who have joint projects such as full support for ISIL, Yemen crisis, terrorist operations in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and Afghanistan, the removal of Qatar from the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council's political equations, support of Khalifa Haftar in Libya, and other decommissioning in North Africa, complete harmony with the Zionist regime to normalize relations with the Arabs and ‘Deal of the Century’ and a strategic alliance with Donald Trump against the interests of the Muslim world and the axis of resistance, now are trying to shift the responsibility of the failure in Yemen to each other.

Translated from Noornews

