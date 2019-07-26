Pompeo says he would go to Tehran to take message to Iranians

Pompeo claims to visit Iran at the time that Trump Administration, with its unilateral move out of Iran’s nuclear deal and re-imposition of oil sanctions, has applied maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Sure, if that’s the call, happily go there,” Pompeo said in a Thursday interview with Bloomberg.

Pompeo likened a trip to Tehran to how Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif communicates with the American public during his trips to the United Nations in New York.

President Donald Trump has said he’s open to talks with Iran, saying the US is ready to negotiate while Iran says the window of diplomacy is not closed but US first needs to come back to the nuclear deal and lift the unilateral sanctions.

MA/PR