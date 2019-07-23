‘Castle of Dreams’ goes to 38th Vancouver Intl. Filmfest.

The Iranian feature has recently won three top prizes in its first international screening at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival in China. ‘Castle of Dreams’ is about a 42-year-old man, Jalal, who murders a family in a car crash. The murder, however, is considered as involuntary manslaughter in court. The drama collected a trio of prizes at the Shanghai festival, including the Golden Goblet prize for best film, best director prize for Reza Mirkarimi, and the best actor award for Hamed Behdad, which he shared with Chang Feng for 'The Return' (China).

Mirkarimi’s film will now take part at the 38th Vancouver International Film Festival in Canada, slated for September 26 - October 11, 2019.

Annually, VIFF presents over 320 films and events, plays host to approximately 400 industry professionals from around the globe and boasts the largest Canadian film program in the world. The festival screens films annually from approximately 73 countries on 10 screens. The international line-up includes the pick of the world's top film festivals and many lesser-known gems.

MS/SABA8162