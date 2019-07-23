Iranian deputy FM to submit Rouhani’s letter to Macron

“Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has left for Paris as a special presidential envoy. During this trip he will submit Rouhani's letter to French President Emmanuel Macron,” Mousavi wrote on his Twitter late Monday.

He did not provide further details about the letter; however, the visit will be made amid the growing tensions over the 2015 nuclear deal, which was unilaterally scrapped by the US last year.

Last week, in a phone conversation with his French counterpart, the Iranian president described France's efforts to salvage the nuclear deal as significant, saying that Iran and the EU should take balanced steps to keep the deal alive.

"Despite problems and obstructions, we believe that both sides should seize the remaining opportunity and experts should find suitable ways to save the deal," he said.

Macron, for his part, said that unfortunately, there are extremists who are blocking efforts to achieve peace and US announcement to tighten sanctions on Iran is among those actions.

During the phone conversation, both sides stressed the need for continued efforts to preserve the deal.

