Oil, banking relations Iran's rights incorporated in JCPOA

In a telephone conversation with his French counterpart on Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that the US is trying to escalate the tensions in the region despite Iran and France’s efforts to de-escalate the tensions and create a sustainable co-existence in the region.

Rouhani told Emmanuel Macron that Iran has always stressed the security and freedom of navigation in the region and the Strait of Hormuz.

He described the negotiations over the past months as a positive and step forward, noting that Iran’s steps to diminish JCPOA commitments are aimed at benefiting its interests in the JCPOA and to have a more sustainable JCPOA after the other parties implement their commitments.

The Iranian president urged for intensifying efforts to accelerate Iran’s banking and oil relations with other countries as Iran’s basic rights incorporated in the JCPOA, stressing the need for fair and based on expertise solutions.

Rouhani added that expanding Iran-Europe cooperation can create a peaceful and safe atmosphere for the region and the world, adding that France as one of Iran's long-standing partners in the European Union can play a constructive role in this regard.

The French President Emmanuel Macron, for his part, reiterated Paris' commitment to the JCPOA, adding that reaching a mutually acceptable conclusion which ensures Iran's interests in the JCPOA is important for Paris.

The French President also welcomed Rouhani's offer of consultations between Iranian and French experts and officials to achieve suitable solutions to various regional and international issues and emphasized the expansion of Tehran-Paris cooperation in this regard.

