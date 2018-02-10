Undefeated Iran goes to semifinals at 2018 Hockey World Cup

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – The undefeated Iranian national hockey team were qualified for the semifinals of the 5th Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin after finishing in a draw against Czech Republic on Friday.

The Iranian hockey squad were grouped in Pool B with teams from Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia and South Africa.

The undefeated team at the preliminary rounds defeated Switzerland 5-1, Russia 4-3, South Africa 6-3, and finished in a draw against Belgium and Austria, which holds the world’s second ranking.

The results of the matches qualified Iran for the quarter-finals at the international tournament, and placed the team second after Austria in Pool B.

The Iranian hockey team finished in a draw against Czech Republic in the quarter-finals on Friday, and will proceed to take on Germany today in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Australia and Austria are playing against one another to determine which team would go to the final round on Sunday.

The 2018 Men's Indoor Hockey World Cup is the fifth edition of this tournament, played from 7 to 11 February 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

