28 July 2019 - 00:28

Bahraini regime executes three activists despite intl. calls for their release

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Bahrain has executed three pro-democracy activists on two separate cases, defying widespread calls to commute the death sentences handed to the prisoners in an "unfair" mass trial.

Ahmad al-Malali, 24, and Ali Hakim al-Arab, 25, were executed at Jaw prison, south of the Bahraini capital Manama, on Friday, according to report by Tehran-based Press TV.

The Public prosecutor's office announced the men were put to death on charges of possessing firearms and killing a police officer. The opposition al-Wefaq society condemned the executions as extrajudicial.

The regime in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom carried out the death penalties despite fierce protests by the United Nations and several human rights groups.

A London-based Bahraini activist rights group, the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), said “the executions mark one of Bahrain’s darkest days”.

"It appears that the Bahraini regime planned this meticulously, timing the executions to coincide with US, EU and UK legislative recesses in order to avoid international scrutiny," BIRD’s Director Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei said in a statement.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) had called on the Bahraini king to immediately revoke the executions and spare the two young men from "such a cruel death.”

Additionally, Amnesty International said that the activists had been tortured in custody through electric shocks and beatings. 

