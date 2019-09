According to Sawt Al-Manama website, the Bahraini al-Khalifa regime is continuing its crackdown on opposition groups and civil society activists.

The Sawt Al-Manama added that the Bahrain security forces have recently detained another Shia cleric by the name of Saeed Al-Osfour.

This is while the regime has already many other Shia clerics and civil activists in detention.

