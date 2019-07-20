Zarif calls on UK to stop being 'an accessory' to US economic terrorism

"Unlike the piracy in the Strait of Gibraltar, our action in the Persian Gulf is to uphold international maritime rules," wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif in a tweet on Saturday.

He was referring to the illegal seizure of an Iran-operated oil tanker, Grace 1, in Gibraltar by British Royal Marines on July 4, and Iran's seizure of a trespassing British tanker 'Stena Impero' on Friday as it was passing through a prohibited maritime passage in the Strait of Hormuz, with turn-off tracking signals and ignoring warnings issued by Iranian authorities, according to an Iranian maritime official.

"It is IRAN that guarantees the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz," added Zarif, noting that he had reiterated the stance during his recent stay in New York.

"UK must cease being an accessory to Economic Terrorism of the US," Zarif further stressed.

MNA