20 July 2019 - 17:13

Twitter blocks access to Mehr accounts

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – The social networking website Twitter has blocked access to Mehr News Agency (MNA) accounts for unknown reasons.

Since last night, following publishing the seizure of a UK oil tanker by Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz,  the social networking website Twitter has suspended access to the both two accounts of Mehr News Agency (MNA) and accounts of some other Farsi-language accounts. 

The two Mehr accounts were available at:  Twitter.com/‎‎MehrNews_FA and  Twitter.com/MehrDiplomacy.

The social networking website has already suspended some other Farsi-language accounts such as Reyhaneh, which is an institute for preserving and publishing the books by the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei.

The Twitter has not made any comments on the illegal issue so far.

