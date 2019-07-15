Iran expects E3 to take practical steps in implementing JCPOA

In reaction to yesterday’s joint statement by the UK, Germany and France in which they had expressed their concern over the probability of JCPOA collapse, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Iran meticulously considers the European side’s statements and stances exactly according to these countries’ commitments to the [nuclear] deal.

Mousavi reminded the European side that the JCPOA is a two-sided agreement and its implementation is not a one-sided road.

The spokesman went on to add that Iran’s expectation from the European parties to the JCPOA is to take practical and effective and responsible steps to implement it.

He went on to describe the European countries’ expectation from Iran to return to the conditions before May 8, 2019 without serious political will and lack of ability of European side’s practical ability to create a balance between living up to their commitments and Iran’s benefiting from the lifting of the sanctions as per the JCPOA, as unrealistic and contrary to the JCPOA objectives, logic and content.

He further noted that Iran will stay committed to the nuclear deal at the same level that the other signatories do.

KI/4667335