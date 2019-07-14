France, Britain and Germany concerned Iran nuclear deal may collapse

According to Reuters, the European nations said in a joint statement that following renewed sanctions by the United States on Iran, and Iran’s decision to no longer respect some of its obligations, the deal signed on this day four years ago could collapse.

“The risks are such that it is necessary for all stakeholders to pause, and consider the possible consequences of their actions,” the joint statement released by the French president’s office said.

“We believe that the time has come to act responsibly and to look for ways to stop the escalation of tension and resume dialogue.”

Iran has strongly denied any involvement in the recent escalation of tensions in the region, blaming the US economic terrorism against the Iranian nation as the core reason for the increasing tensions.

Exactly one year after the US withdrawal, Iran announced that it would reduce its commitments to the deal within some 60-day stages. So far Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and enrichment level have exceeded those agreed in the deal. Tehran says all its measure are according to paragraphs 26 and 36 of the deal while IAEA endorsing that all of Iran’s steps are taken in a transparent manner. Iran says all these steps are reversible if other parties safeguard Iran’s economic interests, including its oil export and banking relations which are under US sanctions.

At the same time, US officials repeatedly say that they are ready for talks without preconditions while the Iranian officials say that there will be no talks with the US under pressure.

