All US plans to subdue Iran have failed: Pres. Rouhani

“In the past 14 months, the US has exerted its toughest sanctions against the Iranian nation, but it has failed in every way, from the social [plots] to the political and legal matters,” said Rouhani on Sunday morning during his provincial tour to Bojnurd, North Khorasan province.

He added that the US’ grasping to different anti-Iran measures in recent weeks, including its fruitless efforts in the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency to unite other countries against Iran, show that the Americans have failed in their mission and know that their threats against Iran do not work any longer.

“This is another great victory for the nation and government of the Islamic Republic,” he added.

This item is being updated…