Rouhani says deepening ties with neighbors including Armenia Iran’s main policy

Speaking with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan by telephone on Wednesday evening, Rouhani described the agreements made between the two countries in the last visit of the Armenian PM to Tehran a very important step in the development of cooperation.

According to website of Iranian Presidency, Rouhani also expressed happiness over the approval of agreement for forming free trade zone between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states at the parliaments of member states, saying that the agreement was forwarded to Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade of the Islamic Republic of Iran after approval by the Iranian parliament.

He went on to express hope that the implementation of the goals of the union would pave the way for the development of economic and trade relations, as well as being a good beginning for regional economic prosperity.

During the same phone call, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stressed that his country is determined to develop relations with Tehran in all fields of mutual interest.

He said, “Armenia seriously pursues the implementation of the agreements made between the two countries.”

Referring to his country’s presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union, he said, “the agreement of forming free trade zone between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the EAEU member states has been approved by the parliaments and is ready to be implemented.”

The Armenian PM also went on to invite Rouhani to attend the EAEU Summit in Yerevan on October 1. Rouhani hoped that he would be able to attend the summit.

MNA/President.ir