Hunt says UK does not want to increase tension with Iran

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Friday that Britain is not seeking to escalate the situation with Iran as tensions continue between London and Tehran over a seized Iranian tanker in Gibraltar.

The UK also claimed yesterday that one of its oil tankers was approached by Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to seize it but it was escorted safely out of the area by one of its warships.

Tehran rejected the UK claim as 'worthless' and an attempt to create tensions. It has also called on London to release the seized oil tanker immediately.

