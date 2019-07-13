  1. Politics
Iran enjoying best security condition

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – Minister of Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said that today, Iran has the best lasting security with the support of Iranian people.

He made the remarks Saturday at the administrative council meeting of Shirvan, North Khorasan Province, Iran.

Referring to enemy’s goals to cast down the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rahmani Fazli said that today, the conditions and stability of Iran are not comparable with 40 years ago.

The current tension between Iran and the US is due to the progress of Iran, its impact on regional equilibrium, its right for technology, which the US has resisted and opposed against them, he added.

