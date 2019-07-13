Iran enjoying best security condition

He made the remarks Saturday at the administrative council meeting of Shirvan, North Khorasan Province, Iran.

Referring to enemy’s goals to cast down the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rahmani Fazli said that today, the conditions and stability of Iran are not comparable with 40 years ago.

The current tension between Iran and the US is due to the progress of Iran, its impact on regional equilibrium, its right for technology, which the US has resisted and opposed against them, he added.

