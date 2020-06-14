1st precious-, semi-precious stones’ marketplace inaugurated in Isfahan

In the inaugural ceremony of this marketplace, CEO of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization [IMIDRO] Khodadad Gharibpour pointed to the important role of IMIDRO in the country in the field of exploration activities in particular.

He put the current number of inactive decorative stones’ mines in this historic city at more than 100.

Gharibpour also put the number of inactive decorative stones’ mines in the country at about 900, one-ninth of which exists in Isfahan.

