  1. Economy
Jun 15, 2020, 4:02 AM

1st precious-, semi-precious stones’ marketplace inaugurated in Isfahan

1st precious-, semi-precious stones’ marketplace inaugurated in Isfahan

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – The first precious- and semi-precious stones’ marketplace was inaugurated in Isfahan province on Sunday in the presence of the deputy minister of industry, mine and trade.

In the inaugural ceremony of this marketplace, CEO of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization [IMIDRO] Khodadad Gharibpour pointed to the important role of IMIDRO in the country in the field of exploration activities in particular.

He put the current number of inactive decorative stones’ mines in this historic city at more than 100.

Gharibpour also put the number of inactive decorative stones’ mines in the country at about 900, one-ninth of which exists in Isfahan.

MA/IRN83821205

News Code 159787

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News