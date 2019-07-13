Tehran to host Asia Logitrans Expo 2019 in mid Dec.

Asia Logitrans Expo is a 3 day event which is going to be held from December 15 to 17, 2019 in Tehran, Iran.

The event seeks creating the opportunity and space for the introduction of technology, products and innovations in the transportation industry, making the experts and managers more familiar with the world-wide technologies along with examining the quality of the products of the transportation, road construction and transportation in Iran besides the country's adaptation to foreign samples and international standards.

In its previous edition, some 243 companies from Iran, Turkey, Russia, India and China, besides high-level economic delegations from Bulgaria, Spain, Russia, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Bangladesh, Greece, and the representatives of the Eco were present.

HJ/portalhamlonaghl.ir