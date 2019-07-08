  1. Politics
8 July 2019

Earthquake jolts 3 Iranian provinces

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Earthquake of 5.7 magnitudes shook Khouzestan and two other Iranian provinces of Hamedan and Lorestan on Monday morning.

 At 11:30 a.m some cities in Iranian Southwestern province of Khuzestan and in adjacent province of Lorestan were hit by an earthquake. The earthquake was also felt in Hamedan.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 49.5 degrees longitude and 31.95 degrees latitude in Khuzestan's Masjed Soleiman.

No official data is received from the casualties or death tolls of the incident yet but it has supposedly left no specific damages by the present time.

According to the Governor of Masjed Soleiman Heidar Hojjati the earthquake has damaged some buildings but no death toll has been reported yet.  However, as some unofficial reports say an old man passed away being terrified during the quake.

