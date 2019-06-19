Iran expresses deep regret over China quake: spox

In a Wednesday statement, Mousavi also offered sympathy to the Chinese nation and government and those struck by the tragic disaster.

The toll from a strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake in southwest China rose to 13 dead and 199 injured on Tuesday as rescuers pulled bodies and survivors from wrecked buildings.

More than 8,000 people were relocated as a large number of structures were damaged or collapsed after the quake struck late Monday near Yibin, in Sichuan province, according to the city government.

State broadcaster CCTV aired footage of rescuers bringing a survivor out of a building's rubble on a stretcher overnight. Other images were of a woman being helped out of another collapsed structure.

HJ/4645670