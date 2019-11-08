Earthquake in northwest Iran kills at least 5, injures more than 300 people

According to the Iranian Seismological Center, the epicenter of the quake was the city of Tark in Mianeh County, about 120 km from the provincial capital of East Azerbaijan Tabriz at 2.17 AM Tehran local time.

The quake took place at a depth of eight kilometers underground and shook the ground for 10 seconds.

According to the preliminary estimates before 9:00 AM, the quake has killed at least 5 people and injured some 332 more.

As many as 42 aftershocks have been reported in seven hours after the magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook seven provinces.

The spokesman for the East Azerbaijan Province's Emergency Center Vahid Sahdi said that as many as 8 search and rescue teams were dispatched to the area at early hours after the quake.

Shadi said that the earthquake was felt at the neighboring province of Ardabil and West Azerbaijan.

East Azerbaijan's provincial governor also said that as many as 400 homes in rural areas are reported to have been damaged in the quake.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani has made a phone call to the governor ordering to mobilize all facilities to deal with the situation.

