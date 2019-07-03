Topside of Salman offshore fields being readied for loading

The 1000-ton structure is now being built at Khorramshahr Yard and is now 97 percent complete, according to Shana.

Currently, the platforms A20 and A21 of Abouzar Field are also being constructed in the yard.

The yard currently houses several workshops for building offshore platforms for Abouzar, Salman and Forouzan oilfields.

The jackets and seabed pipes of S1 platform of Salman oilfield have been installed already and the topiside will also be installed soon.

Salman oil field is located in the Persian Gulf and jointly owned by Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The offshore shared field has high-pressure gas layers, too. Discovered about 45 years ago, the Salman field has since been supplying oil.

MNA/SHANA