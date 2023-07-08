Iran’s daily oil output in Persian Gulf to rise by 10,000 bpd

Alireza Mehdizadeh made the remarks on Saturday while visiting the construction process of the A20 and A21 platforms in Khorramshahr, southwest Iran.

With the installation of A20 and A21 platforms to Iran’s offshore Abouzar Field, about 10,000 bpd will be added to the country’s crude oil output, he added.

The construction project of the platforms has made some 85 percent progress, he said, adding that they are expected to be installed in late September or mid-March, 2024.

Thanks to the efforts of this company and the operator, the official said that the launch of the two platforms is expected to be carried out by the end of the calendar year ( March 19, 2024).

TM/IRN85163591