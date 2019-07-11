  1. Politics
Hatami condoles with Russian counterpart over deadly submarine fire

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami sympathizes with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu over a deadly submarine fire which claimed the lives of 14 Russian officers.

In a letter to Shoygu, Hatami expressed condolences with the Russian government, nation and the families of the victims of the accident.

Fourteen submariners on board a Russian Defense Ministry research submersible were killed in a fire while carrying out a survey of the seafloor in the Russian territorial waters.

According to RT, the tragedy occurred on July 1 when a previously unknown nuclear-powered deep-sea research vessel was mapping the seabed of the Barents Sea off Russia’s northern coast. The military said that the fire broke out in the sub’s battery compartment and spread quickly.

A crew of high-ranking officers, who were described as being “unique” naval specialists, fought to save the vessel and other personnel on board when the tragedy struck this week, sealing the hatch behind themselves to contain the blaze.

All the navy men received posthumous honors for their actions during the blaze, with four becoming Heroes of Russia and ten others being decorated with the Order of Courage.

Officers were laid to rest in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

