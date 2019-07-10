Researchers study γ-graphyne as medium for hydrogen storage

Hydrogen has the potential to replace current fossil fuels and become the main energy source for transportation. One of the main challenges of using hydrogen is storage.

According to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), a research team at Kashan University analyzed different sites for adsorption in γ-graphyne using density functional theory (DFT) calculations.

Adsorption is the adhesion of atoms, ions or molecules from a gas, liquid or dissolved solid to a surface. In addition, optical and structural properties of the structures were examined.

The study demonstrated that K-decorated graphyne can be a promising candidate for hydrogen storage applications. As a new member of the carbon family, γ-graphyne has the advantages of high carriers mobility and semiconductor characteristic, according to the research.

The results of the project are published in the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy with an impact factor of 4.2.

MS/INIC