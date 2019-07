"Iran is looking forward to increasing its cooperation with Lebanon in the medical field particularly and in several other areas as well," Ahmad Al-Husseini, first secretary of the Iranian Embassy in Lebanon, was quoted as saying by Elnashra, an online independent newspaper.

Husseini said that Lebanon's Sheikh Ragheb Harb hospital and Iran's Imam Khomeini Hospital Center signed this agreement to benefit citizens in both countries.

MNA/XINHUA