Iran raps US policies for impeding other countries’ development

Iran's permanent delegation to Vienna, attending the 47th session of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), delivered a statement to the conference and rebuked Washington for preventing the developing countries from achieving sustainable growth.

Iran also expressed concerns about UNIDO’s financial challenges, urging the United States to clear its debts to push forward the organization’s development plans.

Condemning the unilateral and illegitimate economic sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies against other countries, the statement warned about the negative repercussions of these measures on the cooperation between the member states and UNIDO and the implementation of joint projects with this organization.

The statement described the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposition of sanctions against Iran as “economic terrorism” and a clear "violation of human rights", calling on the international community and UNIDO’s member states to adopt the necessary measures to oppose such abusive moves.

Iran also welcomed the new members joining UNIDO, Palestine in particular, asking UNIDO's secretariat to help pave the way for the development of the Middle Eastern country.

The Islamic Republic of Iran expresses satisfaction over UNIDO programs in helping developing countries to attain their industrial goals, it added.

