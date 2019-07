Tariq Zebania, 7 years old, was from Tarqumia, west of Hebron, and was riding his bicycle by the settlement road near his town. He was struck by a car driven by an Israeli settler who headed into the ‘Adhoura’ settlement after hitting the boy.

A military ambulance was sent to transport the child to hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Local sources report that no efforts were made by the Israeli authorities to apprehend the driver who killed the boy.

ZZ/PR