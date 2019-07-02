Any aggression against Iran to be responded firmly: Gen. Heidari

The Iranian Army is ready to confront any act of aggression on its land, sea or air, using its home-grown defense equipment and technologies, Brigadier General Heidari stressed.

The top commander reiterated Iran’s stance against any war, but saying that the armed forces are ready to defend the Islamic Republic's territories and “will not allow any violation against the country's borders.”

Tensions between Iran and the United States reached a record high after a US spy drone violated Iran’s airspace last month and ignored Iran’s warnings before being targeted by IRGC’s air defense.

