2 July 2019 - 13:36

Any aggression against Iran to be responded firmly: Gen. Heidari

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – Commander of Iran's Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioomars Heidari said on Tuesday that “any stupid act of aggression" by the enemy will be responded firmly by the Iranian armed forces.

The Iranian Army is ready to confront any act of aggression on its land, sea or air, using its home-grown defense equipment and technologies, Brigadier General Heidari stressed.

The top commander reiterated Iran’s stance against any war, but saying that the armed forces are ready to defend the Islamic Republic's territories and “will not allow any violation against the country's borders.”

Tensions between Iran and the United States reached a record high after a US spy drone violated Iran’s airspace last month and ignored Iran’s warnings before being targeted by IRGC’s air defense.

