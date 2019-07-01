US scares PG states to sell arms: senior MP

US is aware of Persian Gulf countries’ great wealth and since these countries are weak and easily influenced in terms of security, Washington scares them to establish military base and sell its arms, Boroujerdi told IRNA on Monday.

Saudi Arabia and some other Arab countries have bought arms worth tens of billions of dollars from the United States, he said, adding, “therefore, US policy is the one that has been always in place, i.e. seeking their own economic aims, but this has been more prominent in the Trump era.”

In his presidential election, US President Donald Trump had described Arab countries as ‘milking cows’ and that he would take advantage of their resources, the Iranian MP added.

