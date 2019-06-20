Senior MP rules out possibility of re-negotiation with West

“Iran negotiated with western countries for more than a decade and the result was JCPOA and certainly, there will be no additional talks with the west,” MP Alaeddin Boroujerdi, told Mehr on Thursday in response to European countries claims about holding new rounds of negotiations with Iran over various issues.

He called for European countries to live up to their commitments within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

There is no much time left until the 60-day deadline for the remaining countries involved in Iran’s nuclear deal, a member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said, adding, “if these countries fail to take effective steps in line with saving JCPOA, there will be no doubt that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as heavily supported by the Parliament, will take decisive and serious steps in this regard.”

Boroujerdi pointed to the EU’s procrastination and delay in launching EU trade mechanism with Iran dubbed INSTEX, adding, “Iran expects European counties to honor their obligations under JCPOA fully and as soon as possible.”

