$2bn worth of goods exported from Hormozgan prov.’s customs

Head of Hormozgan province Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Khali Ghasemi made the remarks on Monday in a meeting of provincial Non-Oil Export Promotion Working Group and reiterated, “6,793,000 tons of products, valued at $2.793 billion, were exported from customs offices of this province, showing a 16 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iron ore, ethylene polymers, bitumen, mineral and chemical fertilizers were of the products exported from the provincial customs offices to the countries including China, United Arab Emirates, Thailand, India and Oman, he emphasized.

With the studies made in this regard, it has been targeted that more than $3 billion worth of products will be exported from this province in the current year (started March 21, 2019), he added.

In the same period, 243 tons of products, valued at $202,000, were imported into this province, recording a 100 percent increase as compared to the same period of last year, he highlighted.

