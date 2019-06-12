Iraq will not participate in Manama summit on Palestine: FM statement

Iraq has officially announced its position on the Manama meeting and said it will boycott the conference that is going to open on June 25 to discuss the economic aspects of the US and Israeli plan for Palestine dubbed as the ‘Deal of the Century.’

“The meeting will have nothing to do with Iraq and we will not be taking part in it,’ Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmad al-Sahaf told Lebanese al-Mayadeen TV on Wednesday.

The spokesman added that Baghdad adheres to its firm commitment to the issue of Palestine and the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian Authority and all Palestinian groups have unanimously boycotted the Manama meeting. The Lebanese foreign minister has also announced that his country will not participate in the event following Palestinians’ opposition.

Palestinian officials have renewed their call to all Arabs to boycott the conference.

