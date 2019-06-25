Palestinians gather in Sydney in protest of Deal of Century

The Deal of the Century plan was denounced by the gathering as an effort to destroy the dream of the Palestinians to return to their homeland and form the Palestinian state over the Israeli occupation.

The gathering was attended by Arab and Muslim communities, as well as activists and politicians.

Senator Shawekett Moselmane spoke at the gathering on Monday, voicing regret over the actualization of any deal that would harm the Palestinians' rights.

Abdul Illah Hobiashi, a Bahriani activist, spoke against the Bahraini rulers for allowing this shameful meeting to be taken place in Manama.

Raoul, an Argentinean activist, also spoke in the gathering.

Eddy Zananari, a Palestinian activist and former adviser for late Palestinian leader Yaser Arafat was the last person to speak in details against the shameful Deal of the Century.

Report: by Hussein Dirani