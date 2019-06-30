No one dares to attack Iran: official

“Iran’s defense power has reached a point that no one dares to attack the country,” he said at a funeral ceremony of two unidentified martyrs in Tehran.

“Today, the Islamic establishment is facing the most severe sanctions for safeguarding human values, protecting the oppressed, and following justice,” the chief Iranian army’s ideological-political organization added.

Resistance is the sole route to confront the Global Arrogance, he said, adding, “martyrs showed us the path; they did not feel weak and frightened against the enemy, and stood against enemies’ excessive demands and emerged victorious.”

