Kashmiris rally to protest against US sanctions on Leader of Islamic Revolution

Among the protestors were Syed Hossein Al-Moosavi Al-Safavi the head of Kashmir Shias Society and a member of Ahlulbayt World Assembly, who addressed the event.

Condemning the US shameless act and naming it a defeat for the US, he said that “the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has always been a thorn in the enemies’ eyes.”

He hoped that the Iranian nation will overcome the ongoing difficulties under US sanctions.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced the measures against the office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran's foreign minister, and senior commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the country’s elite defense force. Trump said the measures would deny the Leader's office and other Iranian officials access to financial instruments.

The sanctions were imposed after Iran shot down a US spy drone that had violated the Iranian airspace on June 20.

Iranian officials have called US' recent measures against Iran including its latest sanctions are utterly ineffective and futile.

