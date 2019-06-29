INSTEX must cover Iran's oil sales, variety of banking transactions

“The continuation of the JCPOA with Europe must not be merely within the framework of the INSTEX which only covers non-sanctioned goods and acts in the realm of trade with Europe. But [the INSTEX] must include oil sales and a variety of banking transactions,” Tehran representative at the Iranian parliament wrote in a tweet on Saturday a day after the JCPOA joint commission meeting was held in Vienna, after which it was announced the EU trade mechanism for Iran to skirt US sanctions dubbed the INSTEX had become operational.

