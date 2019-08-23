Iranian MP meets with Turkish political parties’ leaders in Ankara

A delegation from Iranian pro-reform Mardomsalari party (Democracy Party) headed by the secretary general of the political group Mostafa Kavakebian visited the headquarters of Turkish Patriotic (Vatan), Islamist Felicity (Saadat) and Republican People's Party (CHP) and held talks with the leaders of those Turkish political groups.

In the meetings Kavakebian, who is representing the people of Tehran in the Iranian parliament, said that the Iranian political parties will use the experiences of their Turkish counterparts.

In the meeting with Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the Iranian lawmaker referred to the US maximum pressure campaign against Iran, saying the US pressures have brought all Iranian political groups closer to each other.

He added that Iranian political parties support the decision to take the third step towards reduction in JCPOA commitments in the face of EU’s continued non-compliance with the obligations under the nuclear deal.

The delegation of Democracy party held a meeting with Cevdet Yılmaz, the Deputy Chairman of Turkey’s ruling AK Party in charge of Foreign Affairs earlier this week on Wednesday.

