Iranian lawmaker calls for intensifying coop. between Iran-Turkey political parties

Mostafa Kavakebian made the remarks in a meeting with Cevdet Yılmaz, the Deputy Chairman of Turkey’s ruling AK Party in charge of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday in Turkey.

During the meeting, Kavakebian called for exchange of experiences in political participation between the two neighboring countries of Iran and Turkey.

Apart from Kavakebian and Yilmaz, the meeting was also attended by the Turkish MP from the Van constituency and a representative from Iran Embassy in Ankara.

The Mardomsalari party chairman pointed out that Iran and Turkey’s bilateral relations have been increasing since the Islamist parties came to power since the time of Necmettin Erbakan as the prime minister, adding that he had strengthening bilateral ties on the agenda of the visit to Turkey.

Kavakebian, who is representing the people of Tehran in the Iranian parliament, thanked president Erdogan for his support to Iran against the US cruel and unjust sanctions, and also hailed the cooperation between Iran, Turkey and Russia as the three guarantors of peace in Syria within the Astana format.

Elsewhere, the Iranian lawmaker touched upon Iran’s political system, saying there are four different elections held in Iran. He added that the lawmakers in the Iranian parliament are looking for making changes to Iranian electoral system and strengthening the participation of political parties.

The AKP deputy chairman, for his part, said that his party’s recent defeat in Turkey’s major cities of Istanbul and Ankara in the local elections have made the AKP leaders to revise their performances.

Cevdet Yılmaz also stressed the necessity of expanding bilateral trade relations, expressing hope that during the trip to Tehran, they would be able to use the Islamic Republic of Iran’s experiences.

