Iran says no need for INSTEX as %97 of medical needs are met domestically

The acting head of Food and Drug Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FDA) Mohammadreza Shanesaz made the remarks while speaking to reporters on Monday in response to a question regarding the impact of operationalization of EU trade mechanism (INSTEX) on meeting Iran’s need for medicine.

Shanesaz said that Iran’s drug industry meets over %97 of domestic medical needs, adding that every drug that comes out in the global market, Iranian pharmaceutical companies and research centers produce it in less than two years. He described the development as one of the post-Islamic Revolution achievements.

The official added that the drug shortages in the country is currently fewer than 20 items, while the figure last year was a three-digit figure.

