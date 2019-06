TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – Iran claimed a straight set victory against Bulgaria on Saturday in Pool 19 of the 2019 men's FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Plovdiv. The win put Iran at the second place after Brazil, with 12 wins and 36 points in total. The Iranian squad already secured a spot in Final Six after defeating Serbia on Friday. The team will take on the US this afternoon.